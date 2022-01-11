Bianca Belair breaks silence after being screwed out of the #1 contenders match by Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair was recently attacked by Becky Lynch on WWE RAW, costing her a shot at the Women's Championship. The former Royal Rumble winner shared her thoughts on the event on Twitter.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Bianca Belair face Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a triple-threat match. The winner of the match would be the next challenger for Becky Lynch's title.

The EST had the match in her grasp after planting Liv with a KOD, but the RAW Women's Champion had other plans. The Man attacked Bianca right as she went for the cover. This allowed Doudrop to pin Morgan and win the match.

Reflecting on the match, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to express her disappointment. Bianca warned the rest of the roster that she will not give up:

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch could happen at WWE WrestleMania

The war between Big Time Becks and Bianca Belair appears far from over. The pair were involved in a long-heated feud last summer, locking horns multiple times inside the squared circle.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the two RAW Superstars could square off in a rematch at WrestleMania 38.

“They booked it not to kill [Liv Morgan] off and to go again, because I think, I mean I don’t know this, but I think the Mania match is probably Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch," Meltzer said

Bianca Belair was one of the biggest Superstars for Vince McMahon's promotion in 2021. The former NXT star kicked off the year by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She then went on to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

Her momentum was halted by the return of Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, as Lynch was quick to reclaim her spot at the top of the women's division.

With Big Time Becks screwing Belair out of another title opportunity, it would be fitting for The EST to get her revenge on the Grandest Stage.

The storyline is well in place and it remains to be seen whether the company will go ahead with it.

