Bianca Belair reveals that she made in-ring gear for 3-time tag team champions for their upcoming match

Bianca Belair recently took to Twitter to reveal that she made The Street Profits’ in-ring gear for WWE Day 1.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will face RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship at the said pay-per-view. As many know, Belair has been married to Ford since 2018.

Check out the EST of WWE’s recent statement below:

“I just did a thing…I just made the Street Profits’ gear for #WWEDay1,” wrote Bianca Belair.

However, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion also claimed that she would delete her tweet if the gear didn’t live up to expectations.

Check out Bianca Belair’s follow up statement below:

“Now…if the gear (emoticon) I’m deleting the tweet (dustbin emoticon) and acting like it never happened…(laughing emoticon)”

Bianca Belair’s 2021 was full of ups and downs

Bianca Belair kickstarted her 2021 by winning the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. She did so by eliminating Rhea Ripley last in the match.

On the 26th of February, in an episode of SmackDown, Belair challenged Sasha Banks for a title match at WrestleMania 37. And at The Show of Shows, she defeated Banks to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The EST of WWE was then successful at retaining her title at WrestleMania Backlash and in a Hell in a Cell match against Bayley.

At SummerSlam, Bianca Belair was set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks. But Carmella replaced Banks as the latter wasn’t able to compete in the match.

Eventually, Carmella was attacked by a returning Becky Lynch, who then challenged Belair to a title match. Unfortunately for The EST, she lost to Lynch within a minute, and her title reign ended on a disappointing note as a result.

Belair was then drafted to RAW as a part of the 2021 Draft.

At Crown Jewel, the popular star was involved in a Triple Threat match, where she couldn't regain the SmackDown Women’s Title against Lynch and Banks. And more recently, at Survivor Series, Bianca Belair made history by overcoming a four-on-one situation to win the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match.

It will be interesting to see what's next in store for Belair in 2022 following a monumental 2021.

