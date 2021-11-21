"I don't want to play around" - Bianca Belair gives her thoughts on Intergender Match with 3-time champion

In a recent episode of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Show, Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford talked about whether or not they are willing to have matches with each other.

Belair said that she doesn’t want anything to hamper her relationship, and included examples of couples whose relationships have been hampered by WWE programming.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion wants to portray her relationship with Montez Ford in a rather healthy manner.

“I enjoy doing my own thing. I think he shines as well doing a tag team and then maybe in the future he’ll shine on his own, we’ll see. But it would be fun to get in the ring together and do something together, but my marriage, man, I don’t want to play around with that," said Bianca Belair during the interview.

Belair said that her marriage is sacred and she doesn’t want to play around with it in any negative manner. She also said that as she is on TV with her love story in front of everyone, she just wants it to be in the positive light.

“It’s a little bit of a blurry line for me because I just see my marriage as something that is sacred and I don’t really want to play around with it in any way that’s negative. If we’re on TV and we’re broadcasting our love, I want it to be in a positive light,” explained Bianca Belair.

Montez Ford claimed his wife Bianca Belair would be the powerhouse of a potential match between the two

When the couple was asked if they would like to have a match with each other, Montez Ford replied by stating that if he and Bianca Belair ever get inside the ring together, Belair would be the ‘powerhouse’ of the match.

Bianca Belair then went on to talk about the fact that she has always wanted to press Ford over her head and then throw him. It's something that Ford also wants to try, but instead, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion wants to be thrown on somebody.

“I could press him over my head. He actually wants me to get in a match with him and press him over my head and throw him on somebody, he talks about that all the time,” revealed Bianca Belair

Ford lastly went on to claim that his wife Bianca Belair is a different animal and praised her for her incredible strength.

“She’s a different animal, man. That’s why I’m always on my P’s and Q’s. If I step out of line, I won’t be fine,” said Ford.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At Survivor Series 2021, Bianca Belair will feature on the RAW Women's Team but Montez Ford will miss out on the pay-per-view.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see an Intergender match between these 2? Yes No 5 votes so far