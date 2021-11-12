"It's really cool to be a part of Becky Lynch's legacy" - former Women's champion opens up on her admiration for The Man (Exclusive)

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair was all praise for her longtime rival Becky Lynch.

Bianca Belair was in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week. During the interview, Belair spoke about current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Belair and Lynch first crossed paths when The Man returned at SummerSlam earlier this year after a long hiatus.

Belair mentioned that it was an amazing feeling to step into the squared circle with Becky and be a part of her legacy:

"Getting in the ring with Becky Lynch, I was very excited about that. It's Becky Lynch, it's The Man, you know. She already has an amazing legacy that she started. So to be a part of it, people are going to be talking about it for a very long time," Bianca said.

Check out the interview in the video below:

The EST of the WWE also mentioned that when Becky returned, there were doubts about whether she could still go inside the ring. But the Man proved that she was better than before:

"To get into the ring with Becky Lynch and to continue to get in the ring with her, I love and capitalize on any moment that makes me grow as a competitor. And Becky Lynch does that. She pushes you to the limit. Her having a baby and coming back, everyone was wondering, 'Would she be the same?' To be able to get in the ring with her and show everyone and she also showed me that she's not the same, but she is better. It's really cool to be a part of Becky Lynch's legacy," Bianca continued.

Becky Lynch has a new challenger in the form of Liv Morgan

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Today I woke up your new #1 contender for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.



I love u guys 🖤✨ Today I woke up your new #1 contender for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.I love u guys 🖤✨

The Man is currently fending off competitors from all sides. Becky completed a successful title defense at Crown Jewel against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. She is now scheduled to face Charlotte Flair in a championship vs. championship match at Survivor Series for brand supremacy.

However, this past week on RAW, Liv Morgan beat four other women to become the next contender for the RAW Women's title. After the match, the two women stood on the announcer's table and faced off, signaling the start of a fierce rivalry on the red brand.

