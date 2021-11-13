"They just bring so much out of me in different ways" - Bianca Belair opens up on facing the Four Horsewomen (Exclusive) 

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently spoke about facing each member of the Four Horsewomen of WWE.

Belair was in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week where she discussed her WWE career, the big moments, and making a name for herself in a stacked women's roster that features the Four Horsewomen.

When asked which of the Four Horsewomen brought the best out of her, The EST of WWE acknowledged that each of them were incredible competitors and each brought out something unique within her.

Here's what Bianca Belair had to say:

Belair said, "They all bring something very different out of me. You know, Bayley was the person who really introduced me to the WWE Universe in the beginning. Getting into Hell in a Cell with Bayley really pulled out my tenacity. Getting in the ring with Sasha Banks, I mean, we had a historic match that won an ESPY. So she brings the best out of me. Getting in the ring with Becky Lynch, I think she brings something out of me that people haven't seen before. It's like I have to never give up and keep coming after her and show that no matter what happens I'm not going to make excuses for myself and really brings out my morals of not cheating but wanting to win the right way. Getting in the ring with Charlotte Flair, you know you have to be the best. I have to show that I am superior just like her. They just bring so much out of me in different ways that I really just can't pick one."

Bianca Belair will be in the 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series

The EST of WWE is ready for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Bianca will be part of team red in the traditional 5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series elimination match.

The red brand's squad also consists of one half of Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina.

