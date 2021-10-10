Bianca Belair sends a stern warning to Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks after getting the upperhand on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair has sent out a stern warning ahead of her Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel 2021. The former SmackDown Women's Champion reiterated her statements from Friday's show.

On Friday night SmackDown, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch had an official contract signing ahead of their Crown Jewel 2021 match. In typical WWE fashion, the contract signing segment ended with a superstar being put through a table.

Belair once again showcased her immense strength and lifted both women on her shoulders. The EST then KOD'd Lynch and into Banks through the table. She was giving a preview of what was to come at Crown Jewel.

In the aftermath of Friday Night SmackDown, Bianca Belair took to Twitter to retweet WWE's tweet.

“No lies told. I did not come to play,” Bianca wrote.

Bianca Belair is ready to regain her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is scheduled to take place on October 21st, 2021, in Saudi Arabia. WWE has a star-studded line-up this year, with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar headlining the event.

Lynch's title defense against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will be one of the most exciting matches to watch out for at the event. If Belair wins, she will become a two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

However, Belair and Lynch were both drafted to RAW and RAW's Women's Champion Charlotte was drafted to SmackDown. With the draft coming into effect right after Crown Jewel, it would be interesting to see who takes the title home would be interesting.

