"There have been some challenges" - Big E on the pressures of being the WWE Champion

Big E recently described some of the challenges he has faced since he won the WWE Championship.

The RAW Superstar captured the prestigious title for the first time in his career after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley in September. Since then, he has successfully defended the gold several times against Superstars like Drew McIntyre and Austin Theory.

During a recent interview with SunSport, Big E stated that his duties outside the ring, like making many media appearances, can be somewhat daunting.

“...There have been some challenges," said Big E. "I’ve been very busy, and at this rate, I’m doing media about every other day....When I look at my calendar, we have red dots, and every day I have a red dot which means I’ve got a work obligation.... I didn’t have my first full day off until the day before Thanksgiving."

As the champion, Big E has made various appearances outside of wrestling. He memorably introduced boxer Shawn Porter before his buzzworthy bout in November.

Big E continues to enjoy his reign as the champion

As the WWE Champion, the top titleholder in the world's biggest wrestling company, Big E faces plenty of responsibilities. The WWE Champion is expected to regularly represent the company, on top of his work as a performer.

Despite his busy schedule, Big E made it clear that he's still having a good time.

“As busy as I’ve been, and it can be tiring and you have sleepless nights, I’m having so much fun," Big E continued. "...Doing all of these incredible things… the WWE Championship has been like a passport to me to open up all of these doors and I’m extremely grateful for that."

The Powerhouse of Positivity also noted that meditation has helped him persevere during these challenging times. He explained that his younger self might have struggled to deal with the weight of being the champion, but he knows he can handle it now.

Big E is currently scheduled to defend his WWE Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Day 1 against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens.

