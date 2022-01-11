Big E reveals when he found out Roman Reigns was no longer going to compete at WWE Day 1

Former WWE Champion Big E found out about Roman Reigns not being able to compete at Day 1 on the afternoon of the show.

The Tribal Chief was slated to defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. A few hours before the event, it was announced that Roman Reigns had tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the Universal Title match was called off. The Beast Incarnate was then added to the WWE Championship match, which he won.

While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Big E said he wasn't informed of Roman Reigns' removal until a few hours before the show went live.

“I got to the building thinking we were going to have our four-way. I didn’t know about Roman being unavailable until that afternoon, a few hours before the show. That threw a wrench into our match, as well as ripple effects to Raw and SmackDown,” said E.

He also said he didn't know the finish for the fatal 4-way match that was supposed to take place at Day 1.

“I never heard a finish [for the four-way]. When it became a four-way, especially one so loaded, anything was a possibility. But I hadn’t heard anything about a finish," Big E added.

Big E has his sights set on winning the WWE Royal Rumble match

On the latest edition of RAW, The Powerhouse of Positivity announced that he will be competing in this year's men's Royal Rumble match. This could be his ticket to reclaiming the WWE Championship.

He stated during the same interview that winning the 30-man match would be incredible.

“Winning the Rumble would be incredible. That’s in St. Louis at a great venue in The Dome, and it would be a real moment. This is my chance to show another side of me. It’s time to turn up the intensity. My role with The New Day is so often comedic relief, but I don’t want to be one-dimensional. I want to be as well-rounded and as whole a performer as possible,” said Big E.

The former New Day member lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at Day 1, who is currently scheduled to defend it against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble.

Edited by Angana Roy