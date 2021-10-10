WATCH: WWE Champion Big E introduces Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in iconic fashion ahead of their third fight

WWE Superstar Big E played a huge role in the recently concluded Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 boxing match. Before the historic bout between the two heavyweights, the reigning WWE Champion introduced the two competitors.

Known for his terrific charisma and his incredible mic skills, Big E once again knocked it out of the park with his intros. His introduction of both Fury and Wilder was spine-chilling and set up the platform for both men to make their iconic walkouts for their fight.

Check out Big E's introduction of both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder:

The fight itself was quite iconic, to say the least. Fury and Wilder ended their historic rivalry in the best way possible. Both men took the fight to each other and, eventually, it was The Gypsy King who walked out with the win by knocking out his opponent in the 11th round.

Wilder himself had his moments in the fight when he secured two knockdowns in the fourth round. However, it wasn't enough to keep Fury down. The reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion retained his title in a fight that will be remembered for years to come.

WWE Champion Big E himself won his first world title recently

Big E recently cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley on an episode of WWE RAW. Having captured the Money in the Bank briefcase this year, Big E had to work his way to regain the briefcase from Corbin, who had won it.

However, Big E's world title win received a great reception from the WWE Universe. After capturing the belt, he reunited with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to reform The New Day in full force on the red brand.

But WWE went ahead and disbanded the trio during the 2021 Draft. Big E stayed on RAW while his stablemates went to SmackDown. At the upcoming Crown Jewel show, Big E is scheduled to defend his belt against Drew McIntyre.

