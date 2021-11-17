"There's a lot on my plate right now but the focus is Roman" - Top champion issues a warning to Roman Reigns

WWE Champion Big E has a clear goal going into Survivor Series - beat Roman Reigns and walk out of Barclays Center as the company's top guy.

McKenzie Mitchell caught up with the WWE champion this week on RAW Talk. Big E shared his psyche, heading into probably the biggest match of his career.

Despite dealing with challengers like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and even Otis, his major focus was on Roman Reigns. Big E mentioned that his goal was to be the top World Champion not just in WWE but in the entire wrestling industry.

Here's what Big E had to say:

"There's a lot on my plate right now but the focus is Roman. The focus is Survivor Series. It's the biggest match of my career. Being able to walk out of Barclays as the winner, as the top man in this company, as the top world champion in all of this industry - that's the goal. That's the way that I set myself apart. That's the way that I establish this reign as a special one. So I am excited about it and I can't wait," Big E said.

Roman Reigns has been in a similar position before

While this week's encounter at Survivor Series maybe Big E's biggest match to date, the Tribal Chief is rather experienced. In his dominant reign of 400+ days, Roman Reigns has dealt with formidable opponents like Cesaro, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Finn Balor.

At last year's Survivor Series, Reigns was in a similar situation when he was up against then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The latter seemed to be a credible threat to the Tribal Chief's momentum.

During the match against McIntyre, Roman Reigns had some help from Jey Uso and managed to lock in the Guillotine and made McIntyre unconscious for the win.

Will Big E be able to pick up a win at Survivor Series? Or will Roman Reigns continue his dominance on his "Island of Relevancy?" Let us know in the comments below.

