"The thing that I loved" - Big E reveals details of WWE approaching him for a major change in his current role

In an interview with The PWI Podcast, former WWE Champion Big E revealed why he decided to transition away from his original theme music.

Big E stated that his initial plan was to use a remix version of The New Day’s track as his theme song.

During the interview, The New Day member discussed his potential theme change. The WWE Superstar revealed that the company came to him about a year ago and told him that they wanted to create a solo theme for him.

Big E also mentioned that he had decided to reach out to Wale, who is his good friend in real-life.

“They just came to me, this was about a year ago (...) the talk was essentially like, ‘hey, we want to do a solo theme for you.’ (...) I was thinking, maybe we just remix the current theme, The New Day theme (...) So it still has connections to that. The thing that I loved, (...) if it’s a new theme, whatever we are doing my first thought is Wale. Reach out to Wale,” - said Big E. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Big E revealed how Wale helped him with the theme music

During the same interview, Big E mentioned how thankful he is for Wale and proclaimed that he is like a brother to the former WWE Champion.

Big E went on to say that he doesn’t like having celebrity friends, but Wale is an exception.

The former WWE Champion concluded by stating that his relationship with Wale is beyond wrestling and music.

“I am so thankful for this brother because he has supported me in ways even beyond wrestling. I’m not into having celebrity friends for the sake of celebrity. We have such genuine conversations, he’s such a hilarious dude. Beyond music and wrestling,” said Big E. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Big E recently lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar, after The Beast was added to the Fatal-Four Way Match at WWE Day 1.

Lesnar was initially scheduled to face Roman Reigns at the Premium Live Event for the WWE Universal Championship. However, Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from the match.

