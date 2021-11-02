Big E vs former Universal Champion set to be the main event of WWE RAW instead of Women's title match - Reports

According to Fightful select, WWE champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in the main event of this week's RAW as the WWE Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch was the first match of the night.

The week's edition of Monday Night Raw opened with a recap of the feud between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, followed by an interview from both the challenger and the champion. Fans were taken aback when it was announced that the former NXT Superstars will be going first as everyone expected the women to close the show.

Other than the title match, this week's RAW seems loaded as Damian Priest takes on T-Bar in a No Disqualification match while Finn Balor is set to face former NXT star Chad Gable. Rey Mysterio looks to avenge his son Dominik as he goes one-on-one with Austin Theory. Big E vs. Kevin Owens is slated to be the main event.

Big E will face Seth Rollins for WWE Championship

While Big E may have his hands full with Kevin Owens tonight, the New Day member has more to worry about as he defends his title against the former Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins earned the right to challenge for Big E's title last week when The Drip God, who moved to the Red Brand in the 2021 draft, beat Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in a Ladder match.

Seth Rollins and Big E are no strangers when it comes to standing across each other in the squared circle as the duo competed in NXT together. Seth Rollins was the first ever NXT champion before he was defeated by the New Day member.

Could this feud see Rollins get revenge after more than eight years or will the Champion add another successful title defense to his resume? Sound off in the comment section below.

