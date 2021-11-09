Big E welcomes WWE Superstar to "brotherhood"; Explains why AEW star can't attend the group's meetings

Big E has hilariously welcomed Angel Garza to the "brotherhood" of superstars who had their names shortened by WWE. The New Day member also told a fan why Miro, fka Rusev, doesn't attend the group's meetings anymore.

The Twitter exchange started off with the WWE Champion reacting to Angel Garza's name being shortened to Angel by the company. Big E, who was previously known as Big E Langston, welcomed Angel to the brotherhood of superstars with shortened names.

"Welcome to the brotherhood. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month. Talk to @WWECesaro to coordinate what food/beverage we need you to bring," said Big E.

A fan replied to the New Day member asking if the brotherhood misses Rusev in these meetings. Big E told the fan the Bulgarian star has a scheduling conflict since he is no longer with WWE and is with AEW.

"He typically has a scheduling conflict," said Big E.

Big E has been a dominant WWE Champion so far

Big E won the WWE Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank Contract on Bobby Lashley. The win marked the New Day member's first World Title win in the company.

He went on to have successful title defenses against Lashley and Drew McIntyre and fans are expecting him to clash with Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Big E's next challenger for the WWE Championship will be Seth Rollins after the Messiah was crowned as the No.1 Contender a few weeks ago. Given the history between both men, fans can expect an incredible battle for the top prize in the company.

