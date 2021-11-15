Big E feels that fellow WWE Superstar deserves more opportunities

The WWE champion Big E, as he has done regularly, heaped praise on his fellow New Day member.

King Woods is an excellent talent, great in the ring and charismatic on the mic and Big E acknowledged that.

Speaking to Planeta Wrestling during WWE’s live UK tour, Big E said that Woods just required that major opportunity to be successful as he's an innovative worker. The powerhouse concluded by saying he was proud of his friend.

“Yeah, that’s the dream, man; that’s the goal. Xavier Woods has been a guy who’s so incredibly talented and so good at everything he does, but he just needed that opportunity. I think when people see him in more of these singles matches, see him as King of the Ring, to get to this point — you know, there were years ago when people didn’t think I was ready for this, but you need those opportunities. I hope more doors open to him. He’s an incredible talent, he’s so charismatic, such an incredible talker, and just so good in the ring. One thing that I love with Woods is that every match, he’s always adding something new. A new move, a new transition, a new little sprinkle. He’s so innovative, and I am so wildly proud of him." (H/T- 411mania)

Big E believes King Woods is the lifeblood of The New Day

Big E has previously talked about King Woods' impact on his WWE career. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The WWE Champion revealed that The New Day wouldn't have been formed if it weren't for the King of the Ring winner.

"There's no New Day without him. If Woods doesn't come up to me in 2014 and say, 'Hey, I have an idea for a group. You want to join me?' If that doesn't happen, who knows where my career is right now, who knows if I'm even still employed here. He changed our lives. And the fact that he got the trombone over in wrestling? That's incredible."

Woods is one of the most creative minds in all of wrestling and is responsible for creating the phenomenal UpUpDownDown gaming channel on YouTube.

While the former Tag Team Champion has stood by his friends when they won the WWE Championship, this current run is the first time ever that the WWE Universe has witnessed King Woods as a proper singles star.

