"I got so much grief" - Wrestling veteran shares his thoughts on WWE Day 1 and Bobby Lashley

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter gave his thoughts on WWE's latest premium live event, Day 1 as well as Bobby Lashley. The show featured an action-packed main event between The All Mighty, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Big E, and Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate was inserted into the bout after Roman Reigns, who he was originally slated to face, was pulled from the card due to not being cleared to compete. Lesnar went on to win the match and was crowned the new WWE Champion.

During his recent appearance on the It's My Wrestling Podcast, Bill Apter praised the fatal 5-way match, the Raw Women's Championship bout between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan and the overall event.

He also stated that he was impressed by 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley:

"I got so much grief because I loved almost the whole show. I'm not a Happy Corbin or Madcap Moss guy. It's not them, It's the personas, the characters that they portray. But other than that the New Day-Usos match was incredible. A lot of people, a lot of people bombed the heck out of the girls match and I thought it was really good. Yeah, I thought it was really good. And then of course the main event that I call some booking genius because they didn't have to do it the way they did," said Bill Apter.

He went on to explain how they did a great job of booking the main event the way they did at very short notice:

"But putting Brock Lesnar in there as a last minute change for Roman Reigns was a work of brilliance and we did get to see a little bit of Brock against Bobby Lashley. And as everyone saw on Monday Night Raw, this is going to be something that we can't wait to see. Bobby Lashley impresses me so much as an athlete because he comes out like a boxer would at a zillion dollar event with a sports jacket and he looks like a terrific athlete which he is but he represents what he does so very well. And I think the combination of he and MVP, I never knew that MVP had that schmaltz in him so to say, but man oh man, he really surprised everyone. But no, I would say that show I give it a 7.5 out of 10," he added.

Bobby Lashley could walk out with the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

At this year's Royal Rumble event, Bobby Lashley will clash with Brock Lesnar for the first time in singles action. This is a match that many fans, wrestlers and Lashley himself have been eagerly waiting to see for a long time.

The All Mighty is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE right now. He has a background in mixed martial arts and has served in the military. He has the credibility to dethrone Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Rumble.

However, there's a high chance Lesnar will retain the championship, as he's still involved in a feud with Roman Reigns. Regardless of the outcome, this dream match promises to live up to its billing.

