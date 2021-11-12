Details on Vince McMahon's reaction after former WWE Superstar asked if he could only work weekends

Billy Gunn recently recalled how he asked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon if he could only work weekends at the start of his career.

In 1993, Gunn received a contract offer from Vince McMahon after making a good impression during a try-out. As the contract stated that Gunn would work a minimum of 12 dates per year, he thought he could also work a regular weekday job.

Speaking in a Wrestlefest Asia Virtual Meet & Greet, the former WWE Superstar amusingly revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to his request.

“I said, ‘I have a regular job. Can I just do this on the weekends?’ And he literally did that Vince laugh, you know that [mimics Vince McMahon’s laugh], and literally said, ‘I think you’ll be all right.’ Obviously Vince saw something in me that I didn’t see, and then I realized, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna do this on the weekend. I’m gonna do it a long time for a bunch of days out of the year,’” he said.

Billy Gunn became one of WWE’s most prominent superstars in the 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s. As a result, he often worked 300 dates per year instead of the 12 dates that Vince McMahon guaranteed him.

Vince McMahon has a good relationship with Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn worked for WWE between 1993 and 2004 before returning for another run with the company between 2012 and 2015.

The 11-time Tag Team Champion added that he had no issues with Vince McMahon during his time in WWE.

“Me and Vince have a pretty good relationship. I don’t have a problem with Vince. Vince is a business guy. Vince is very business-orientated and he’s very intimidating when you try to talk to him, so I try to avoid him at all costs. But that’s the only way to really get problems solved, is you go right to the source,” he said.

Billy Gunn now works for AEW as a coach and in-ring competitor. The 58-year-old regularly teams up with his sons, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn, in matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

