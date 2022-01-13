Bobby Lashley reacts to Brock Lesnar's jabs from RAW; says it was "cute"

Bobby Lashley recently commented on his interaction with Brock Lesnar on RAW. He stated that their rivalry has now entered the territory of disrespect, where such jabs are taken.

On RAW, Brock Lesnar was interrupted by Bobby Lashley, who is currently eyeing the WWE Championship. While he wasn't able to get many words in, Lesnar was clearly enjoying his time out there.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley shared his thoughts on Lesnar's current position in the company and whether he might be distracted because of his two ongoing feuds:

"I don't think he is distracted. Brock's heartless, he's super confident. Brock believes that he can go to SmackDown, beat everybody on the roster, go to RAW, beat everybody on the roster also. I think he believes that he can have a match with Roman and me in the same night. That's what he believes but he's never been in the ring with me. That's the whole thing about it. I think it's gonna end up breaking into a fight with me and Brock because right now we're at that respect phase but we kinda towed the line on Monday. He said "Bobby Who?" It was cute," said Bobby Lashley.

Lashley further commented on Lesnar's jokes saying that the whole exchange was "cute". The Beast Incarnate made a knock knock joke which led to a "Bobby Who?" chant being initiated, before calling the former WWE champion a "wanna-be Brock."

Will Bobby Lashley be able to topple Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble?

The first time that these two men stepped inside the squared circle, there were three other competitors involved. However, Lashley managed to get a decent amount of offense on Lesnar.

Just a few minutes into the match, Lashley speared The Beast Incarnate through the barricade. The All Mighty later locked in The Hurt Lock on the WWE Champion and it seemed like Lesnar was about to be put to sleep before Big E broke it up.

At the Royal Rumble, there will be no distractions in the match as Bobby Lashley takes on Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one match for the first time.

