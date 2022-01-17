"Didn’t have a soul" - Former WWE Champion reveals details about Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley revealed how he felt during a promo with Brock Lesnar on the latest Monday Night RAW.

The Almighty and The Beast Incarnate confronted one another. Lesnar also showcased a different side, mocking Lashley and cracking a few hilarious jokes on WWE TV.

During an interview with WWE’s After The Bell, Lashley detailed the segment and claimed that when he was in front of Lesnar on RAW, the former WWE Champion was reading The Beast Incarnate.

The reigning WWE Champion was telling jokes and was trying to stay in character. But in every instance he and Brock Lesnar locked eyes, The Beast Incarnate would stop for a bit to let his challenger know that he didn't "have a soul."

“When I was in front of Brock on Monday Night, I was reading him and he was telling a joke. And he was trying to get in character but every time he would come and we would lock eyes for a little bit, he would stop for a little bit. He would pause and look at me and just let me know, ‘I don’t have a soul,’” said Lashley. (H/T- After The Bell)

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby @WWEGraves #BobbyVsBrock I’ve been saying this for years. I’m the reason Brock should have came back. Worked incredibly hard to get to the top and I’m not leaving the spot I’m in. It’s my time now! @AfterTheBellWWE I’ve been saying this for years. I’m the reason Brock should have came back. Worked incredibly hard to get to the top and I’m not leaving the spot I’m in. It’s my time now! @AfterTheBellWWE @WWEGraves #BobbyVsBrock https://t.co/anjUO8NpJZ

Bobby Lashley confident about beating defeating Brock Lesnar

In continuation, The All Mighty mentioned that he is currently at a whole different level.

The Almighty mentioned that he was at Lesnar's level a long time ago but is fairly confident that he has elevated himself as a superstar over the past few years.

“Bobby was at Brock’s level a long time ago. I’m at a whole different level right now, and I think Brock knows that. So the same way I was saying I looked at Brock’s eyes, Brock saw that I saw that Brock didn’t have a soul, looking in my eyes, he saw that I enjoyed that. And I think that scared him a little bit,” said Lashley. (H/T- After The Bell)

Lashley and Lesnar will finally cross paths in singles action on 29th January, 2022, at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship.

In his first defense of the WWE title's current reign, Brock Lesnar has quite the task ahead of him.

