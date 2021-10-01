Bobby Lashley teases big move in the upcoming WWE Draft 

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to tease that he could be making his way over to Friday Night SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft. The former WWE Champion has been on a downhill spiral on Monday Night RAW after being pinned three times in a week.

The All Mighty tweeted that he has run RAW ever since his return, and that it may be time to shake things up. He went on to tease a potential move to Friday Night SmackDown:

"I’ve ran #WWERaw for three years since my return to @WWE. Maybe it’s time to shake things up a bit…kicking ass on Fridays sounds good to me. #WWEDraft" read the tweet.

Lashley has gone from being built up as The All Mighty WWE Champion, to losing his Championship to Big E and then being pinned in the triple threat match on RAW last week. Lashley was then pinned at Extreme Rules and then again this week on RAW.

It appears that his time on the red brand may have come to an end and his recent Tweet appears to show that Lashley feels the same way.

The Hurt Business could be heading to WWE SmackDown

The Hurt Business appeared to reunite this week on RAW and it could now mean that all three members are heading over to the blue brand. The Hurt Business up against The Bloodline could be an interesting storyline moving forward since it could lead to a number of scenarios and matches.

Lashley has Goldberg and Roman Reigns has Brock Lesnar heading into Crown Jewel next month, but heading into the fall, the two stars could cross paths once again.

Lashley was the focus of The All Mighty era for a number of months and reigned on RAW alongside MVP. When the former United States Champion is cleared to make his return, it would be entertaining to see them challenge for the Universal Championship.

The WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on SmackDown and concludes Monday night on RAW. It was recently rumored that the NXT brand is set to be part of the draft as well this year, which means that there could be several huge surprises.

