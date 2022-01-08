WWE Hall of Famer believes Bobby Lashley had a stronger championship run than Big E

During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T compared the WWE Championship run of both Bobby Lashley and Big E. The former world heavyweight champion opined that Lashley's reign was better than that of Big E's.

Both Bobby Lashley and Big E entered a fatal five-way match at WWE Day 1 along with Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. In the end it was the Beast Incarnate who emerged victorious after hitting an F5 on Big E, who went into the match as the reigning champion.

On his podcast, Booker T stated that Lashley had a better run as WWE Champion than the New Day member. Booker backed up his statement by pointing out that Lashley has had much more grooming time than Big E to pull off a good run as a champion.

“No, I don’t think he had a better run than Lashley, either. But there again, just look at how long Bobby has been grooming compared to Big E. He’s got to be in his mid (40’s) or earlier, I’m not sure. I don’t want to throw the man’s age out there.

“Let’s think about it, the grooming time for Bobby Lashley compared to Big E. Getting to the point where you do get there and you’re ready to have those types of matches. You’re ready to go out and look dominant and put yourself in a position to have a good run as World Champion.” - Booker T said.

Booker T feels Big E's loss is similar to his WrestleMania defeat to Triple H

Booker T has found similarities between Big E's WWE Day 1 loss and his WrestleMania 19 loss to Triple H.

On his podcast, the Harlem Heat star said that both the losses did not go down well with WWE fans.

“I remember when I lost to Triple H. People really felt a certain way the next morning because the story was, I should have won. Big E was in a position where a lot of people feel like, ‘man he should have won.’ But there again, he has the chance to come back and redeem himself. Seriously, people still feel a certain way about it," said the two-time Hall of Famer. (H/T WrestlingInc)

