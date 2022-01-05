WWE Hall of Famer says Big E's loss is similar to his controversial defeat to Triple H

Booker T has drawn parallels between Big E's title loss at Day 1 pay-per-view to his against Triple H WWE WrestleMania 19.

The Harlem Heat star and Triple H faced off for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows in 2003. The two were in a heated rivalry, which included some controversial remarks by The Game towards Booker T. The WCW icon was expected to win the match, but lost after Triple H landed a Pedigree on him.

Booker T, in his Hall of Fame podcast, compared his loss to that of Big E's, stating that fans felt hard done by both losses.

“I remember when I lost to Triple H. People really felt a certain way the next morning because the story was, I should have won. Big E was in a position where a lot of people feel like, ‘man he should have won.’ But there again, he has the chance to come back and redeem himself. Seriously, people still feel a certain way about it," said the two-time Hall of Famer. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jus🏆in @Justin_SofOK 73 seconds of HHH being so overtly racist to Booker T that even a 2003 pro wrestling crowd booed. #wwe03 73 seconds of HHH being so overtly racist to Booker T that even a 2003 pro wrestling crowd booed. #wwe03 https://t.co/pyTAfpT4VS

Booker T believes his fans felt that he had to win and he understands their sentiment, but he feels that in the grand scheme of things, it was the right thing for him to lose.

What could be next for Big E in WWE?

WrassleRap 怒りのラップ @WrassleRap Big E's reign will be remembered for all the work he did outside the ring. This man knew what it meant to represent not only the WWE, but pro wrestling. Big E's reign will be remembered for all the work he did outside the ring. This man knew what it meant to represent not only the WWE, but pro wrestling. https://t.co/iAymUypxKZ

Big E lost the opportunity to have a shot at winning back the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar as he came up short in the #1 Contenders' match on this week's RAW. Bobby Lashley won the match and will now go on to face The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble.

Big E, though, still has the adoration and love of the audience and he could win the men's Royal Rumble match later this month, which would give him a guaranteed shot at a world title at WrestleMania.

Also Read Article Continues below

Big E, along with the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, have been in the title picture on RAW and they could maybe face the winner of the Lesnar-Lashley match after Rumble.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Anirudh B