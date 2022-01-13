Booker T explains why Corey Graves should not return to in-ring action in WWE 

According to Booker T, WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves should think twice before getting back in the ring. The WWE Hall Of Famer stated that Graves has done a superb job on the commentary desk, and being away from the ring for so long could make it difficult for him to wrestle again.

A recent report indicated that Graves has been cleared by doctors to get back in the ring once again. The commentator hasn't wrestled since 2014 as he had to hang up his wrestling boots due to concussion-related issues.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was worried that Graves may suffer an injury as he has been away from the ring for a long time.

"He's done so good at being a commentator, what the hell is he thinking wanting to get back in the ring... and perhaps something happens, something pops," said Booker T.

The WWE Hall of Famer, though, understands why Graves wants to return to the ring as watching from the commentary desk is like "watching the party go by and you're not participating in it."

Booker T also feels that WWE would lose out on a fantastic commentator if Graves returns to the ring.

"I just think Corey is doing such a hell of a job as a commentator. Those type of guys, they come few and far between. Guys like him who can command that position. You're doing that on a weekly basis and you have to do it somewhat different every time and Corey has mastered that. If I was in a hiring position, I would not want to lose a Corey Graves just because he would be so hard to replace," said Booker T.

Booker T recalled how a former wrestler-turned-commentator, Alex Riley, was let go after returning to the ring. He joked that if Graves makes a comeback, he return to the ring again.

The Hall of Famer wished Graves the best of luck if he does get back into the squared circle once again.

Corey Graves has become a permanent fixture in the WWE commentary desk

Corey Graves @WWEGraves I kinda wanna wrestle again. I kinda wanna wrestle again.

Since calling time on his in-ring career, Graves has worked primarily as a commentator in WWE.

Prior to moving to the main roster, Graves was a commentator on NXT, after his retirement. He debuted on RAW in 2016, and has featured on both the red brand and SmackDown.

As a heel commentator, he has been exceptional and had a solid partnership with Michael Cole at the commentary desk.

