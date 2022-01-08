"He’s proved himself as a champion" - Former Heavyweight Champion showers praise on Big E

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T discussed a number of topics involving Big E in a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that Big E has proved that he is good enough to be a champion.

Big E won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career in 2021. On the June 25 episode of SmackDown, Big E successfully defeated Apollo Crews to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder match. After emerging victorious at the Premium Live Event, Big E earned the Money in the Bank contract. On September 13, 2021, the Florida-born superstar cashed in his contract on Bobby Lashley.

During the podcast, Booker T explained that Big E has cemented his place among the A-listers in the promotion and can work at the top of the card now.

“I think Big E is going to be happier going forward as far as his position goes. (...) Big E has worked himself into a position where he has to be worked at a certain level right now. He can only work with certain guys (...) said the Hall of Famer "More than anything, he’s proved himself as a champion. As a guy that should be looked at in that big picture all the time. (...) you’ve got to work to that position right there. It doesn’t just happen for you,” - claimed Booker T

Big E admits wanting to turn heel

The New Day recently sat down for an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk. In the interview, Big E revealed that turning heel is something the faction always wanted to do.

The former WWE Champion went on to say that he is not really convinced with the idea of turning heel right now. Big E is uncertain of a heel role due to the amount of charity work he does.

"Honestly, we have [wanted that] the entire time – we’ve always wanted to turn heel. It’s just so much fun," Big E said. "[But] what I’m doing in the ring dovetails so well into all the things I wanna do outside of the ring, as far as just charitable work, just telling my story with my issues with depression and mental health. I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense right now," - said Big E

Do you think Big E deserves to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

