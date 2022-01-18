"That's ridiculous" - Booker T hits back at fan outrage over WWE Hall of Famer in Royal Rumble match

Booker T believes Lita's inclusion in this year's women's Royal Rumble match is a good move by WWE since she is relevant and will get eyes on the show.

Lita will feature in the women's Royal Rumble match for the second time in her career, having appeared in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. She was in two other matches that year, both of which were tag team matches and hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since then.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why Lita should be in the Women's Royal Rumble match, arguing against some fans who felt that the Hall of Famer was taking up a spot of a young WWE Superstar:

"That's ridiculous. If there's a spot open and if there were two people available and one of them was a young talent on the roster and the other talent was Lita, I'm taking Lita. The young talent has plenty more years to actually build herself up, to actually make it to that point, to actually make an impact by stepping into the Rumble as opposed to being in that Rumble."

The WCW icon also commented on Lita's ability to bring back past viewers.

"We know what Lita brings to the table and that's 'eyes', even though a lot of those eyes are from the past. But a lot of the eyes from the past make up a lot of eyes on the show," said Booker T.

Check out the entire episode of the Hall of Fame podcast below:

Booker T thinks that he would like to see Superstars who are relevant in the Royal Rumble match, which Lita certainly is.

Several big names to feature in WWE's women's Royal Rumble match

Apart from Lita, fellow Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie, The Bella Twins, will also be a part of the women's Royal Rumble match.

The likes of Michelle McCool, Summer Rae, and Kelly Kelly will also be in the match, while former WWE star and current Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James is a surprise addition to the match.

The match will also feature current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who will hope to become the first two-time women's Royal Rumble winner.

