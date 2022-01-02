"He’s made those guys better every single time" - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer makes a bold statement regarding Roman Reigns

Booker T was highly complimentary of Roman Reigns during a recent edition of his Hall of Fame Podcast.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that Roman Reigns is among the best performers in the business right now.

Booker T added that Roman Reigns' work has been impeccable and he believes Reigns has elevated every superstar he has stepped foot in the ring with.

The Hall of Famer added that Roman Reigns has elevated his opponents' work both within the ring and as performers. (H/T: Wrestling News)

"I’m going to tell you right now. I’ve said Roman is the best in the business right now. His work has been impeccable for the last two years. I’ve said that everybody Roman has gotten into the ring with, Roman has made that person a better wrestler at the end of the day, a better performer, a better sports entertainer, however you want to look at it. He’s made those guys better every single time," - said Booker T.

Booker T praised the likes of Kenny Omega, Seth Rollins, and Bryan Danielson alongside Roman Reigns

During the same conversation, Booker T went on to mention how Kenny Omega, Seth Rollins, and Bryan Danielson have been pioneers of the business.

According to Booker, Kenny Omega is exceptional when it comes to in-ring ability. The Hall of Famer believes Seth Rollins has the tools to compete inside the squared circle but seems to be more focused on being an entertainer.

In terms of in-ring ability, Booker believes Bryan Danielson takes being a wrestler seriously and does his best to always put on exceptional matches.

"But when we’re talking about wrestling, I think Kenny Omega is a really good, technically sound guy that can really go out there and go one on one with anybody in the business. Just say for instance a guy like Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins has all the tools to go out there and be one of the great wrestlers, but I don’t think that’s where his head is right now. He’s an entertainer. As far as wrestling goes, Daniel Bryan has taken the moniker of wrestler very, very seriously. He wants to go out and perform in the ring and have great matches," added Booker T.

Roman Reigns himself is no stranger to either Bryan Danielson or Seth Rollins. The reigning Universal Champion has previously faced both men, with Reigns having faced Danielson in his final match in WWE.

