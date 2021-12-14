"That was a great life for me" - WWE legend Booker T reveals if he will ever compete again

Booker T was recently a guest on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast and discussed a variety of topics.

During the interview, Booker T revealed that he has no plans to wrestle again, as the former WWE star hasn’t been inside the ring since February 2020.

Booker went on to explain why he is not eager to step back inside the squared circle as an active performer. He claimed he has a phobia about getting back inside the squared circle, and one will not find the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion within "50 yards" of a wrestling ring.

“Yeah, forget about it. I stay in this kind of shape because I stay away from the wrestling ring. Even when I do the [WWE] Kickoff show, right? You will not find me within 50 yards of the wrestling ring. I haven’t been in a WWE wrestling ring since 2014 and I got a phobia about getting back in the ring. That was a great life for me, but I don’t have any itch to scratch anymore man." - said Booker T.

Booker T isn't interested in rehashing his past

He added that he had a great life when he used to compete as an active performer but isn't interested in digging into the past anymore.

"Life was good then but I’m embracing where I’m at right now in life, being a boss, you know what I mean? And taking charge and trying to create, you know, memories and moments for the next generation but you know man, we had our time in the sun man. We had our time. It’s no reason to try to go back and rehash greatness and touch that. No reason,” added Booker T.

Booker T continued and said that he is happy in regards to everything in his life right now, and that he likes being his own boss and creating his own memories.

He concluded by saying that, there’s no reason to go back to where he was and change everything about the things he enjoys in present day.

