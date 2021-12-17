WWE legend has one request if Vince McMahon asks him to return after 10-year absence

Booker T recently joked that he is prepared to return to the ring if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asks him to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

Although WWE has recently altered its schedule due to COVID-19, the company usually holds two special events in Saudi Arabia every year. It is well known that superstars receive a lot of money to appear at Saudi shows, hence why some returning legends perform in the country.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Gerald Brisco asked Booker T for his response if Vince McMahon wants him to compete at WrestleMania 38:

“It would have to be in Saudi! I can make that one happen! Like I say, bro, I know what that check is gonna look like if I go to Saudi. I’m gonna negotiate that one!” Booker T said.

Booker T made his name in the wrestling business while working for WCW in the 1990s. The 53-year-old later worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor between 2001 and 2007 before joining IMPACT Wrestling. His last WWE match came in April 2012 during a live event loop after WrestleMania 28.

Booker T’s amusing story about joining Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame

In 2013, Booker T joined Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame for the first time. At the end of his induction, the WCW legend suffered a triceps injury while performing his signature Spinaroonie on the stage.

Discussing the toll that wrestling has taken on his body, Booker reflected on his bizarre Hall of Fame injury. He also admitted that a recent match against one of his Reality of Wrestling students did not go as planned.

“I wrestled one of my students about a year ago and I asked myself the day after what the hell I was thinking… I blew it [triceps] out [at the Hall of Fame] but I just didn’t sell it. It hurt like crazy. I was like, ‘I still gotta look cool!” Booker T added.

The former Heavyweight Champion has appeared sporadically on Vince McMahon’s WWE shows over the last decade, including as a commentator and General Manager. He received his second WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2019 as part of the Harlem Heat tag team with his brother, Stevie Ray.

