Booker T says top Superstar was the "most improved" performer of 2021 in WWE

WWE legend Booker T has lavished praise on former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. He feels the RAW Superstar has gone up the ladder quicker than others in WWE in recent years.

Belair had a tremendous 2021, first winning the Royal Rumble and then going on to not just main event WrestleMania but also win her first Title in the company - the SmackDown Women's Championship. She defeated Sasha Banks in a historic match at The Show of Shows but lost the title at SummerSlam.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore stated that Bianca Belair was his pick for best female wrestler of the year.

The two-time Hall of Famer believes The EST Of WWE is the most improved Superstar of 2021 and that she grew in the company very quickly.

“I would say Bianca Belair, championship material, but more importantly most improved. I try not to put the carriage before the horse. Bianca is really, really good but I just do not want to put that pressure on her to be thinking like that when there again she’s good, she’s really, really good. As far as being ranked number one, I would give her that honor but it’s not just from a wrestling perspective. It’s how far Bianca Belair has come so quickly, so quickly," said Booker T about Belair. (H/T SeScoops)

Booker T feels that AEW star Britt Baker also had a fantastic 2021, praising the Unsanctioned Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa.

What does the future hold for Bianca Belair in WWE?

Bianca Belair, along with Rhea Ripley, could rule the roost in the years to come, thanks to their incredible physical ability in the ring and their charisma.

They are two superstars who could rival the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks in the company, competing at the top of the card.

Belair vs. Lynch is a feud that could restart in 2022, perhaps with The EST Of WWE winning the women's Royal Rumble match again.

