Booker T says Brock Lesnar or NXT star should dethrone Roman Reigns as WWE Universal Champion

WWE legend Booker T believes that Brock Lesnar or WALTER should dethrone Roman Reigns as Universal Champion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time Hall of Famer thinks that Vince McMahon's company should create a "moment" when Reigns is finally defeated. He says Lesnar could be that person, but believes that WALTER is a star and a win against The Tribal Chief could give his career a huge boost.

“For me, I’ve been talking about this for a minute now, to beat Roman Reigns you gotta really make that a moment. I always say with moments, you only get a chance to have it one time and it goes away pretty much as far as these kind of situations. Undertaker’s streak being broken, stuff like that. For me, you look at Brock Lesnar. Could he be the guy? Of course."

“But for me, I’m looking to make somebody. I’m looking to make somebody in big fashion, in a huge way. And there again, man I look at that kid WALTER and I say he’s a star. He’s what wrestling is today," said Booker T. (H/T SeScoops)

Booker T feels the NXT UK Superstar winning the title can bring more international audience to WWE.

WALTER's incredible run as WWE NXT UK Champion

After spending more than a decade in the indies, WALTER was signed by WWE in 2019 and joined NXT UK. The Austrian won the brand's top title just a few months after his debut and went on to become the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion, with his run lasting 870 days.

Also Read

He lost the title to Ilja Dragunov at TakeOver 36 earlier this year.

WALTER has featured on the main roster a few times, one of which was at WWE Survivor Series 2019. He was part of the men's five-on-five-on-five elimination match between RAW, SmackDown and NXT, representing the latter brand.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Kaushik Das