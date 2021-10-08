Booker T says new WWE faction could become "one of the most popular groups ever formed"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has high hopes for the new SmackDown group Hit Row and believes the faction could become a massive hit on the main roster.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T lavished praise on Top Dolla and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, two of the four members of the faction. He thinks the group's gimmick fits in with what millennials like.

"I watch their act, when they come out they believe in what they're doing. And then their music, their music is hot. Top Dolla is really no joke as far as the music goes and he's an athlete - and the world is going to see that group do something really, really special. That kid Swerve, there again, I didn't how good this kid was until he was part of the group where he was able to shine and that is the Hit Row... Give them the ball and let them run. You talk about a faction that can go down, as far as this generation, the millennials, and what they really, really like, these guys can go down as one of the most popular groups ever formed if done right," said Booker T.

Booker T thinks that Hit Row will bring something different to the Blue brand and that they are "must-see TV."

How has Hit Row's WWE run been so far?

Hit Row consists of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab. The group was formed in May this year, led by Swerve.

They quickly became a popular act on NXT. Swerve won the NXT North American Championship and still holds the title.

Hit Row was drafted to SmackDown on this year's WWE Draft and featured before SmackDown last week.

Do you agree with Booker T? What are your expectations from Hit Row? Let us know in the comments below!

Also Read

If you use any of the above quotes, please link the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Angana Roy