"That's money" - Booker T on future opponents for Charlotte Flair if the 'forbidden door' opens in WWE

Charlotte Flair doesn't have a credible opponent in WWE at present and may need to face a pro wrestler outside the company, as per Booker T.

The Queen, who is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, will not put her title on the line at this month's Royal Rumble show. Instead, Flair will be a part of the women's Royal Rumble match, hoping to win it for a second time.

Booker T discussed the lack of viable opponents for Flair on his Hall of Fame podcast. He thinks that is the reason she doesn't have a title match at Royal Rumble. The two-time Hall of Famer believes the SmackDown Superstar should probably face a reputed star outside of WWE, perhaps a Japanese pro wrestler:

"Of all the ladies around the world in the business, Charlotte Flair ranks right up there with the best of them. She really does. So to put someone in the ring with here, you got to have someone in the ring that's believable, perhaps that's where the 'forbidden door' opens. If Charlotte Flair was to step in the ring if that 'forbidden door' was open to one of these Japanese stars, (if they were to) to show up at the Rumble just to challenge Charlotte Flair. For me, that's money."

Booker T elaborated further on the benefits of opening the forbidden door:

"I think that's where we have to go in the future in order to get our talent in the company to a place where we want them to be. They need more talent to work."

The Hall of Famer believes the strategy to hire new stars for the women's roster must be changed to bolster the division.

Who could Charlotte Flair face in WWE after Royal Rumble

It came as a surprise to many fans when WWE announced that Flair would be a part of the Rumble match. The addition of The Queen to the match could possibly be to set up a new rivalry, perhaps her WrestleMania opponent as well.

Flair was recently in the ring with Hall of Famer Lita, who made an appearance on SmackDown. She was attacked by Lita after the SmackDown Women's Champion interrupted the WWE legend.

The Queen could maybe have a match with Lita at The Show of Shows, and with both stars in the women's Royal Rumble match, that could be the perfect place for the rivalry to pick up steam.

