"Don't think it would help him" - Booker T on top WWE tag specialist winning a singles title

Booker T believes that The Street Profits' Montez Ford is not yet ready to be a singles star in WWE.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, a fan told Booker T that Ford is ready to be an Intercontinental Champion in Vince McMahon's promotion. The WWE legend said the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion is capable of being a singles star but feels that it's too early at the moment.

He thinks that being a singles wrestler is a whole different ball game compared to being in a tag team.

"Honestly, I'm not going to sit here and say put the belt on Montez Ford just because I like him or anything like that. I think putting a singles title on Montez right now, I just don't think it would help him. The thing is, when you get put in that position, you're the general all the time. When something goes wrong, crap rolls down all over you."

"Is he capable of doing it? I'm sure he is. But, for me, I know it took me a long time to get to that point where I felt comfortable enough to be in that position where I say, 'Hey, I'm ready for the ball.' Not just ready for the ball, I'm ready to score with it every time," said Booker T about Montez Ford becoming a singles star.

Booker T stated how it took him nine years as a tag team specialist to get ready to be a singles superstar.

Montez Ford is interested in being a singles wrestler in WWE

Montez Ford disclosed last year that he would be interested in a singles run if he and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, were to be split up in the Draft.

"But as far as us having singles matches, it's one of the things that like, if myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he'll support me and be all for it and vice versa," said Ford.

The RAW Superstar is interested in facing all three members of The New Day in singles matches, but is looking forward to a bout with Kofi Kingston the most.

