WWE Hall of Famer says Triple H was a bigger star than CM Punk before marrying Stephanie McMahon

WWE legend Booker T has come to the support of Triple H, after CM Punk referenced The Game in his promo battle with MJF on AEW.

On last week's Dynamite, Punk and The Salt of the Earth battled on the mic, with both stars delivering hard-hitting, personal promos. The former WWE star said that the only way MJF could get to No.1 in the company is if he married Tony Khan's daughter, which was a shot at Triple H.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T did not agree with Punk's promo, in particular the personal attack on The Game. The two-time Hall of Famer thinks Triple H was a bigger star than CM Punk even before he married Stephanie McMahon in 2003.

"It ticks me off a little bit, I've worked with Hunter (Triple H) since WCW. Hunter was a bigger star than CM Punk was before he even married Stephanie McMahon and that's just fact. As far as becoming a bigger star after that, of course he was going to become a bigger star after that (marrying Stephanie), he was in the family now. Look here, if CM Punk would've married Stephanie McMahon, he would've become a bigger star, perhaps."

"But, CM Punk was a big star in WWE and they were treating him like he was a big star in WWE. I don't see how or why anyone could think that CM Punk wasn't treated like a mega star," said Booker T.

Booker T argued that Punk was getting paid in seven figures and had a 40-foot bus, which showed that he was being treated like a megastar in WWE.

Triple H's achievements in WWE

Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X, and he should go into the Hall of Fame as a solo act as well, considering his long list of achievements.

He is a 14-time world champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a Grand Slam champion, to list a few.

Triple H was a key part of WWE programming for over two decades, while he plays an important role backstage in creating stars of the future. His achievements, on paper, are more than CM Punk in Vince McMahon's promotion, but Punk may win the fans' vote.

