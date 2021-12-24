Booker T says Vince McMahon and AEW star had the ‘worst spinaroonie ever’ 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his verdict on which superstars have delivered the best and worst spinaroonies of all time.

The six-time world champion made the dance move popular in professional wrestling, and over the years, he has challenged many stars to perform it in the ring. Some did it well while others botched the move completely.

During a recent interview with Metro, Booker T named D-Von Dudley as the best person to do the spinaroonie. The worst to do was a tie between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW's Paul Wight.

"The best, I think, that’s done it on television… believe it or not, D-Von Dudley. As round as he is – maybe that’s what helped him! And the worst spinaroonie – it’s a cross, probably, between Vince McMahon and The Big Show," said Booker.

Booker T recalls trying to get The Undertaker to do the spinaroonie in the ring

In 2002, Booker T, The Rock, and Triple H tried to convince The Undertaker to do the spinaroonie inside the squared circle. The Deadman, however, refused to break character by performing the dance move.

Booker T talked about that infamous moment during the interview.

"Trying to get The Undertaker to do the spinaroonie an hour after we’d gone off the air was a moment that’s gonna be stuck in my mind forever because we had so much fun,’ he laughed. ‘I think I was crying the whole time we were trying to get it done. And the fans, man – more importantly, the fans they stayed there all the way to the end. They could’ve got in their cars and got up out of there. The show was over, and all of those fans stayed there just to be a part of that party. And that party still today so memorable to so many people – especially the ones that were there," Booker T added.

The Undertaker rarely broke character in WWE, as he had one of the scariest gimmicks in wrestling history. It would've been interesting though to see him perform the spinaroonie though.

Edited by Kaushik Das