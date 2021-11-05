"Needs to be revamped just like NXT 2.0" - Booker T wants major change after WWE releases

Former WWE star Booker T thinks the women's division needs a revamp following the recent set of WWE releases.

A number of female Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT were released by WWE on Thursday. The likes of Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Scarlett Bordeaux, B-Fab, Franky Monet, Zayda Ramier, Jessi Kamea and Katrina Cortez were the women released by the company.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that the women's division has to create new stars going forward and an NXT 2.0 version of a revamp is required for them.

"I think the women's division needs to be revamped just like NXT 2.0. Honestly, we got so much talent as far as the women go, and we really don't get a chance to see, you know, the vast majority of the ladies on the roster. Of course we know Charlotte, of course we know Becky (Lynch), of course we know Sasha (Banks). Who else is out there, other than Mandy Rose and her crew, that you really want to look at and watch and go, 'I need to see them, I need to see more of them.'

"It's because Mandy Rose has been given an opportunity which she's taken full advantage of, going out there and doing what? Making you look, making you feel a certain way, and making you want to tune in when Mandy and her crew walk out, said Booker T.

The WWE legend thinks that the female superstars have to stand out to make an impact in the women's division.

WWE RAW and SmackDown's women's division has shrunk significantly

WWE has released a number of superstars since the pandemic struck last year, which has resulted in a much smaller roster. The women's division has been especially hit hard by the releases.

The RAW women's roster currently has just 12 superstars, including the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, just to name a few.

The SmackDown women's roster has even fewer female performers presently. as there are only 10 active female stars on the Blue brand. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks are the most prominent names on that side of the roster.

