"I'm shocked" - Booker T's reaction to two released WWE Superstars 

WWE legend Booker T was shocked by the release of Keith Lee and Nia Jax as he thought that both of them had big futures in the company.

The two superstars were a part of a long list of WWE releases on Thursday. Lee had been a part of WWE since 2018 and is a former NXT Champion, while Jax joined the company in 2014. She was first featured on NXT before being called up to the main roster in 2016.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opined on the latest WWE releases and was particularly surprised by the releases of Keith Lee and Nia Jax.

"I think he will be okay (Keith Lee) working in the business, but there again, I don't know what Keith Lee's ailments were. I don't know if it has anything to do with his releasing. I'm shocked (by Keith Lee's release). Nia Jax - I'm definitely shocked at that name being in that group right there. I thought Nia Jax was one that's going to be around for a long, long time, just because... there again, I thought she was talented," said Booker T.

The WWE Hall of Famer was also perplexed by the release of another former NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, whom he had previously spoken highly about.

How was Nia Jax's WWE tenure?

Kirii 🤼🏽‍♂️ @KWrestlingg Love her or not, Nia Jax is a workhorse! She came back from a career-threatening surgery and helped carry the division through the pandemic era. Her dedication is admirable and I'm so so so proud of her 💕 Love her or not, Nia Jax is a workhorse! She came back from a career-threatening surgery and helped carry the division through the pandemic era. Her dedication is admirable and I'm so so so proud of her 💕 https://t.co/jaBwGtQOpB

Thanks to her physique, Nia Jax was tipped to be a big star in the women's division. But her seven-year run in the company ended with just one singles championship to her name.

Jax is a one-time RAW Women's Champion, which she won at WrestleMania 34. She won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Shayna Baszler.

Over the last year, she has primarily been in tag team matches but got a chance at winning the RAW Women's title for the second time when she faced Charlotte Flair on RAW in September this year.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



The silver lining is that there’s never been a better time to be a wrestler. Wishing everyone the very best.

@RealKeithLee @MiaYim @NiaJaxWWE @FrankyMonetWWE @WWEEmberMoon @LuchadorLD twitter.com/reneepaquette/… Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Seriously?? That’s a list of stars. They’ll be juuuuust fine wherever they land ❤️ Seriously?? That’s a list of stars. They’ll be juuuuust fine wherever they land ❤️ Always tough to hear that talent has been let go…especially when you have friends among them.The silver lining is that there’s never been a better time to be a wrestler. Wishing everyone the very best. Always tough to hear that talent has been let go…especially when you have friends among them.The silver lining is that there’s never been a better time to be a wrestler. Wishing everyone the very best.@RealKeithLee @MiaYim @NiaJaxWWE @FrankyMonetWWE @WWEEmberMoon @LuchadorLD twitter.com/reneepaquette/…

Jax was absent from WWE Programming for a while as she was recovering from an elbow injury. Meanwhile, Lee recently made his return to the main roster after a long hiatus under the moniker 'Bearcat.' It will be interesting to see where these two superstars end up in the near future.

