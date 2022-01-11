WWE legend not in favor of rumored stipulation for Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not a fan of a title vs. title match at WrestleMania between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He feels that nobody is happy in such a stipulation.

Following Lesnar's WWE Championship win at the Day 1 show, fans were curious about what would happen to the Lesnar-Reigns storyline. One theory is that the two world titles may be unified at The Show of Shows later this year, with Lesnar and Reigns holding their respective titles on different brands.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why he does not want to see a title vs. title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

"I don't want to see that match right now, especially title vs. title. One of those guys has to be going for the title in order to make it right, in order to make it feel like somebody really has something to lose or somebody has something to fight for. Title vs. title, I'm thinking, something can happen, both guys walk away with their titles, nobody leaves happy. We do not want to book ourselves in a corner that way," said Booker T.

Lesnar will face Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, while Reigns will defend his title against Seth Rollins.

WWE legend Booker T is open to Lesnar winning the Royal Rumble to face Roman Reigns

Booker T seemed to agree with Brad Gilmore's opinion of Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and the latter then winning the men's Royal Rumble match. Such a circumstance would lead to a match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

"It fixes it for me, if I was going to do something like that. I will be thinking along that line. But, there again, I will be having to second guess myself at the same time, because do I really want to beat Brock after he just got it?" said the Hall of Famer.

The legend also feels fans may get angry at Lesnar losing as they seem to like his new persona.

Would you like to see a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and add a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Edited by Angana Roy