"It would be a problem for him" - WWE Hall of Famer on Xavier Woods as King of the Ring

Booker T has commented on Xavier Woods' run as the WWE King of the Ring 2021 winner. The Hall of Famer knew it would be a problem for him to take on the role because he broke the mold as King Booker.

The six-time world champion had a memorable run as the monarch after winning the 2006 King of the Ring tournament. On the August 28, 2018 episode of WWE SmackDown, King Booker made a surprise return as he officially welcomed The New Day into the Five-Timers Club. The trio had just become five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

During his recent appearance on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk podcast, Booker T stated that if anyone can pull off the King of the Ring gimmick, it's Xavier Woods. He added that it'll always be difficult for someone to take on that role because he did it best.

"If anybody can play the role [of king], it’s Xavier because when you get a role like that, you gotta be able to laugh at yourself... But, I look at Xavier and I knew it would be a problem for him to actually walk in the shoes of King Booker because, I really believe this and I’m not just giving myself a pat on the back or anything," said Booker T.

While there have been many winners, the Hall of Famer believes he "broke the mold" as the King of the Ring. He proclaimed that even fans acknowledge the superiority of King Booker.

"I think I broke the mold when I became King Booker and no one will ever be able to play that role ever again without someone thinking about King Booker first and I know a lot of times, fans have their favorite and there’s been a lot of Kings of the Ring and some people may say they like this king more than they like that king but if they really look at themselves in the mirror, they know who is the best," Booker added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T doesn't want to wrestle again

Booker T is one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time. He held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times. In WWE, he has held several titles, including the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championship.

During the podcast, Booker T revealed that his time in the ring might be over.

"You will not find me within 50 yards of the wrestling ring. I haven’t been in a WWE wrestling ring since 2014 and I got a phobia about getting back in the ring. That was a great life for me, but I don’t have any itch to scratch anymore man," Booker T said.

Booker T's last televised match in WWE was at WrestleMania 28, where he competed in a twelve-man tag team match. He currently runs his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, molding the superstars of tomorrow.

Do you think King Booker was the best King of all time? Let us know in the comments below.

