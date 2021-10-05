Released former Universal Champion gives his honest opinion on Roman Reigns

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has named Roman Reigns as his favorite wrestler to work with.

One of Strowman's most popular rivals during his WWE tenure was Roman Reigns. The two have had multiple entertaining feuds and matches against each other over the years.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Braun Strowman was asked by a fan about his favorite wrestler to work with and his favorite rivalry. Replying to the same, Strowman mentioned the name of Roman Reigns.

Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract earlier this year, alongside several other shocking releases.

Popularly known as The Monster Among Men, Strowman had a decently successful career with WWE, winning multiple championships in the promotion.

Roman Reigns has been ruling the WWE roster for well over a year now as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is currently in the middle of what is considered by many to be his best run in WWE. It all started at SummerSlam 2020 where he returned and attacked both Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt after their main event match.

A week later, at WWE Payback 2020, Reigns defeated the two in a triple threat match to win the Universal Championship.

For years, the WWE Universe had expressed their desire to see Roman Reigns turn heel. He finally did, and to make things more interesting, he joined hands with one of the best managers in WWE history, Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief persona was born, and Roman Reigns has since not looked back.

Recently, he completed a massive 400 days as the Universal Champion and is just behind Brock Lesnar in terms of the longest reign with the Universal title.

During his run as the champion, Reigns has defeated several top stars, legends, and even WWE Hall of Famers including the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, and John Cena, to name a few.

Later this month, at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in what is sure to be a blockbuster match.

As for Braun Strowman, his 90-days non-compete clause is over now and fans are excited to see where the Monster Among Men heads to next.

