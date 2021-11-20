Braun Strowman comments on possibly starting a new promotion with Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman has reacted to the idea of starting a new wrestling company with Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross.

Strowman and Wyatt were Universal Champions on WWE TV last year. Both aren't with the promotion anymore as both were released earlier this year.

'The Monster among Men' has been quite active on social media since his release. Strowman recently noticed a tweet putting forth the idea of him starting a promotion with Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross.

The former Universal Champion had an interesting response to the tweet. Check it out below:

Chris Hardy @LAHardyMoxBliss @Windham6 I can guarantee if @Adamscherr99 @realKILLERkross teamed up to make their own wrestling company , alot of wrestlers would want to go there. I can guarantee if @Adamscherr99 @Windham6 @realKILLERkross teamed up to make their own wrestling company , alot of wrestlers would want to go there.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt had a memorable stint together on WWE TV

Braun Strowman was brought up on the main roster as a part of The Wyatt Family in 2015. Wyatt, Strowman, and others wreaked havoc on the roster for a brief period before the stable disbanded. Both Strowman and Wyatt became top stars on WWE TV.

Wyatt was repackaged as The Fiend in mid-2019. The supernatural aspect of the character intrigued a lot of fans, while some didn't find it entertaining. He lost his final WWE match to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. He then disappeared from WWE TV and was released in July.

Braun Strowman won his only World Title in WWE at WrestleMania last year by putting Goldberg down. He held the belt briefly before dropping it to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020. 'The Monster among Men' was involved in the WWE title picture on RAW, mere days before he was let go in June 2021.

As for Karrion Kross, he was a big name in WWE NXT but was horribly misused on the main roster. He was given a new masked gimmick upon his arrival on RAW, and many fans sensed that he was doomed. He was released along with several other talents on November 4, 2021.

Despite rumors, Strowman and Wyatt are yet to make an in-ring return. Meanwhile, Kross will have to wait for his 90-day non-compete clause to be over before he can work for other promotions.

What do you make of Braun Strowman's response to the fan? How would you react to Strowman and other released superstars starting a brand new promotion?

