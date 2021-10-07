"Collapsed in my house"- Braun Strowman shares chilling aftermath of match with former WWE Champion

Braun Strowman has revealed that he collapsed in the shower shortly after filming his "Wyatt Swamp Fight" with Bray Wyatt for The Horror Show At Extreme Rules.

Strowman recently did an interview with "Control Your Narrative" and opened up about fans criticizing his cinematic match with Bray Wyatt last year. The former Universal Champion shared details about what went into producing the match and added that he worked 28 hours straight for the same. Check out his full comments below:

"The criticism from the f*****g fans, and it's not even the fans, it's the dorks on the internet that opinion and couch-cushion book shows and do all this stuff, and just non-stop talking s**t about what we're trying to do.

"Listening to these guys bury and just c**p all over the match , the cinematic match I had with Bray Wyatt, they say it's the worst match of the year, the worst thing I've ever seen. People don't have a clue what went into doing that. I worked for 28 hours straight, trying to get this out to our fans, get a product out to get people to take their mind off what's going on in the world.

"I went to work the next day after filming it, wrestled on television. I got home that night at 12 O'clock at night, was taking a shower and collapsed in my house. I had to have an ambulance come and get me from my house because I collapsed from dehydration, I went into full body cramps. They double pulled me on the way to the emergency room, I took four liters of fluid to get myself to stop cramping, and to have to sit there, and listen to people just criticize and naysay, that's just... it made me hate everything," said Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman emerged victorious that night

Braun Strowman was the Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown back in mid-2020. He kicked off a feud with Bray Wyatt on the road to The Horror Show At Extreme Rules. The duo battled it out in a unique cinematic presentation termed the "Wyatt Swamp Fight," but the title wasn't on the line.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman could be two huge game-changers for IMPACT Wrestling.🙏🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman could be two huge game-changers for IMPACT Wrestling.🙏🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/IYsgJfNm3Z

Also Read

The contest lasted almost 20 minutes and had its fair share of ups and downs. The match also had a bunch of moments that left fans utterly confused. Many fans severely criticized it on social media and this certainly didn't sit well with Strowman.

Thankfully, Braun Strowman recovered quickly and he went on to defend the Universal title against Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Alan John