"I didn’t always have the opportunity to show Adam" - Braun Strowman on how WWE made him a corporate monster

Adam Scherr (f.k.a. Braun Strowman) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his time in WWE and how he sees his career progressing after WWE.

Braun Strowman was a stable of WWE TV up until his release earlier this year. Strowman enjoyed a strong position on the card in WWE, competing in main events against the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on his life after WWE, Adam mentioned that he was relieved to be away from the giant microscope as a WWE Superstar. The star, formerly known as Braun Strowman, also touched upon his Free the Narrative series, which unveiled the layers of Adam Scherr as a human rather than WWE's 'Monster among Men.'

Here's what Scherr has to say about the series:

"I’ve been this monster and I had this unbelievable career being this monster, this corporate monster that I was made and turned into. But I didn’t always have the opportunity to show Adam, the human side, that I’m a real person. Even though I look gigantic and I am gigantic and I can rip people’s skin off with my bare hands, I’m still a caring, kind human being. And this was the first time I had an opportunity to be 100% creative," Scherr said.

Braun Strowman commemorates his Greatest Royal Rumble win

Braun Strowman took to Twitter in the aftermath of Crown Jewel to remind fans of his victory at the Greatest Royal Rumble back in 2018.

Entering number 41, Strowman emerged as a force of nature to notch up 13 eliminations in the match. He outlasted 49 other competitors to win the historic matchup at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Where would you like to see Braun Strowman compete next? Let us know in the comments section below.

