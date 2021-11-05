Bray Wyatt teases his next move with cryptic tweet

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has left Twitterati speculating with his latest cryptic message.

It has been a while since WWE released Wyatt. Amidst rumors about what's next for the former WWE Champion, he is dropping occasional 'hints' with cryptic tweets.

Bray Wyatt has now shared another such message. His tweet seemingly hinted that he's waiting for the right time and the right place to make his big return. Many fans couldn't understand the meaning, while others attempted to decode it. Check out the tweet below:

"What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice” I believe in you too," wrote Bray Wyatt.

Windham @Windham6 What do we do now?



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍



However, taking WWE's latest releases into consideration, the tweet could be a plea and a consolation to the released superstars as well.

Bray Wyatt is quite possibly the biggest free agent in the industry today

Last week, Bray Wyatt posted a tweet hinting that his non-compete clause was nearing its end. He did quite well for himself during his WWE run, even though the promotion didn't use his full potential.

Check out some of the interesting responses that Bray's latest tweet received:

josh @josh36875637 @Windham6 Here come the people trying to decode this @Windham6 Here come the people trying to decode this

Jesse Plumley @AlphaPlumley86 @josh36875637 @Windham6 It really is pretty simple. Watch Malakai black last promo about Julius Ceaser @josh36875637 @Windham6 It really is pretty simple. Watch Malakai black last promo about Julius Ceaser

Narcodo @Narcodo1 @Windham6 I’m sure you can work something out with @wwe come on bro!!! @Windham6 I’m sure you can work something out with @wwe come on bro!!!

几卂ㄒ乇 @AutisticSunrise @Windham6 Black In his Promo that Cesar Didn’t just have one knife in his back when he was killed. Now i see this tweet im intrigued @Windham6 Black In his Promo that Cesar Didn’t just have one knife in his back when he was killed. Now i see this tweet im intrigued

Bray Wyatt targeted WWE Hall of Famer Kane after his debut in 2013. After defeating the Big Red Machine at SummerSlam that year, he kicked off his path of destruction.

He became the WWE Champion and Universal Champion, but neither of his title runs was correctly handled. Wyatt's Universal title reign in 2019-20 ended in Saudi Arabia with a squash loss to Goldberg.

Later that year, Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman at SummerSlam to win the Universal title for the second time. He lost the belt to Roman Reigns in a week, with the latter pinning Strowman.

Ever since Bray Wyatt was released, fans have been speculating about him possibly joining Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. AEW now houses several former WWE Superstars, and the promotion has breathed new life into the careers of many of them. Only time will tell if the former World Champion goes to the new promotion or not.

What do you make of Bray Wyatt's cryptic tweet? Do you see him going to AEW in the near future? Share your comments below!

