Bray Wyatt's friend reveals how Vince McMahon reacted to ideas about the Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt is considered by WWE fans to be the company's most shocking release since 2020. Bray Wyatt was considered a WWE-lifer by many, but there were different rumors about why the company released the three-time world champion. In a new interview, his friend Jason Baker gave some details about working with Vince McMahon behind the scenes.

Jason Baker worked with Bray Wyatt and is a special effects makeup artist. He was behind a lot of what we saw with The Fiend, and he also happens to be Wyatt's friend. He revealed earlier that Wyatt is looking into an acting career.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Baker went into detail about what it was like working with Bray Wyatt behind the scenes for The Fiend character. Despite rumors that Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt were having a "hot and cold relationship" over creative differences, Baker explained that McMahon was receptive to their ideas all the time:

"I wasn’t there every week, I wasn’t there all the time. But I will say this, a lot of times guys like Vince would listen to ideas. They’d really take it under consideration and allow us to run rampant with a lot of things," he said.

He said that Vince McMahon even let them do what they wanted to for a short period. While he doesn't know what led to his release, he gave Vince McMahon credit for listening to them:

"At a particular time, I remember when we first started it, there was a time when we could just do whatever we wanted and Vince was like, “OK guys, I trust you!” I don’t know the ins or outs of what happened or what went down, but he was very open. He listened to us, he listened to ideas. I think that’s definitely credit to him!"

Bray Wyatt publicly expressed his frustrations on Twitter, albeit through cheap shots or subtle messages. It seems fair to assume that Bray Wyatt felt creatively stifled for a good part of his run.

What truly happened for Bray Wyatt to get released?

When WWE releases a lot of superstars, there are factors involved such as their requirement on the roster, what they add, their marketability, and overall value. Bray Wyatt reportedly held a similar contract to what Kevin Owens currently signed on to, and he was a proven merchandise seller and a popular figure amongst the WWE Universe.

There was a rumor from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Wyatt may have made some noise backstage with the intention of getting released. What lies ahead of him is yet to be seen, but we might see his return to pro wrestling in 2022.

