Bray Wyatt's latest tweet hints he's been hacked

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's official Twitter handle has seemingly been hacked, judging by his latest tweet.

Bray Wyatt was a big name in WWE back when he was a mainstay on its weekly shows. Wyatt was released by WWE earlier this year, in a decision that left fans baffled. The former WWE Champion has been keeping his fans updated via Twitter, ever since his release.

Bray Wyatt's latest tweet left fans concerned, though. It looks like Wyatt's Twitter handle has been hacked. The following message was posted via his Twitter account, a short while ago:

"Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!!"

View the tweet down below

Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI

Several "quote tweets" were shared by fans in response to Wyatt's tweet. Fans had a field day in the replies, as can be seen below:

onespring @imonespring Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI did he just get hacked twitter.com/Windham6/statu… did he just get hacked twitter.com/Windham6/statu…

🌑🗡️V.🌬️🍃 @ViperVacation Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI kinda hoping somebody who bought that 7,000$ Fiend title falls for this... twitter.com/Windham6/statu… kinda hoping somebody who bought that 7,000$ Fiend title falls for this... twitter.com/Windham6/statu…

Thomas 👋 @FIFASLAYER7 Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI Don’t fall for this please 😂 he got hacked twitter.com/windham6/statu… Don’t fall for this please 😂 he got hacked twitter.com/windham6/statu…

flanhausen @flanhausen Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI I'll bet his password was 'L3tme1n' or similar 🤦 twitter.com/Windham6/statu… I'll bet his password was 'L3tme1n' or similar 🤦 twitter.com/Windham6/statu…

××× CM Trunks ××× @WwW_ProWres Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI My man's got hacked 😭 twitter.com/Windham6/statu… My man's got hacked 😭 twitter.com/Windham6/statu…

Shrek 5 @shrekisalright Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI Thanks mate. Have messaged you my address, social security number, bsb, ac number, and spelling of first and last name, workplace and next of kin just as you asked! twitter.com/windham6/statu… Thanks mate. Have messaged you my address, social security number, bsb, ac number, and spelling of first and last name, workplace and next of kin just as you asked! twitter.com/windham6/statu…

Joe Roderick @JoeRoderick Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI If you have the ability to hack Bray Wyatt and tweet whatever you want, and you try to scam people with a PS5, then you're a huge nerd. twitter.com/Windham6/statu… If you have the ability to hack Bray Wyatt and tweet whatever you want, and you try to scam people with a PS5, then you're a huge nerd. twitter.com/Windham6/statu…

Andrea || Daffy @LoveForRacing1 Windham @Windham6 Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! Good-morning Twitter Family. Today will be the only day my messages will ever be turned on, so if you guys wanted a PlayStation 5 for retail price nows the chance! Send me a direct message now!!! https://t.co/Au8hDJVgoI I guess he got hacked...or this new gimmick is weird af 😳 twitter.com/Windham6/statu… I guess he got hacked...or this new gimmick is weird af 😳 twitter.com/Windham6/statu…

Bray Wyatt isn't the first wrestler whose Twitter got hacked

A large number of Twitter users have been hacked lately, with their accounts posting tweets urging their followers to message them to buy a brand new PlayStation 5. People who want to buy a PS5 are having a hard time due to restocking issues, and hackers are taking advantage of the same.

A while ago, former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson's Twitter account was hacked, and he quickly informed his followers about it:

“I got hacked. Sorry. I’m not selling a PS5. Watch the TNS vlog on @The_BigLG YouTube channel. Listen to Tthe alkNShop podcast on all podcast platforms. Also, made a lot of money at an Indy show last night. The independent wrestling World is alive n well…. Let’s keep it that way," wrote Anderson.

One of Bray Wyatt's followers must have made him aware of the hacking by now. Here's hoping Wyatt gets his account back before people fall for the hacker's scam.

