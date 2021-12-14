"He’s just kind of making a mess" - Brian Myers provides a big update on 5-time world champion and his current condition

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Brian Myers spoke about the latest condition of professional wrestling legend The Sandman.

Myers revealed that the former ECW sensation is sober these days and is doing a lot better.

The former Curt Hawkins even claimed that one might find The Sandman on some show on the Independent Circuit, where he is mostly making a mess with his trademark beer. However, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion won't be seen consuming any of it.

“I don’t know if this is public knowledge but he’s sober right now. So if you watch him on an indie show or whatever, he’s just kind of making a mess of beers but he’s not consuming,” claimed Myers.

Brian Myers talked about many other interesting topics as well

During the same interview, Myers also talked about other topics, including the first ECW show he had attended.

The former WWE star shared his fond memories from the ECW show and explained how his entire experience was. Brian Myers recalled that his first ECW show was a TNN taping in White Plains on December 23, 1999.

“The first show I went to was a TNN taping in White Plains, it was December 23, 1999. It’s when Mike Awesome wins the title back from Tanaka. I begged my older brother to take me, he had just gotten his license. I was still pretty young, I think I was a freshman in high school and he took me, I have such vivid memories of it because it made such a big impact on me,” stated Myers.

He even touched upon the story of him having to 'beg' his older brother to take him to his first ECW show and how the former RAW Tag Team Champion himself was a freshman in high school at the time.

The Sandman himself is a former 5-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion and is quite possibly known for his time with the promotion where he established himself as a hardcore legend.

