Brock Lesnar confirms his status on Day One of WWE Draft 2021

During this week's episode of WWE SamckDown, Brock Lesnar confirmed that he is a free agent. As part of this year's WWE Draft rules, any undrafted superstar would be labeled as a free agent.

Such was the case for Brock Lesnar. On this week's SmackDown, Jeff Hardy was drafted to the blue brand. He was about to be interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton when Lesnar interrupted the duo.

Lesnar took the microphone off Braxton's hands and declared that he was a free agent, thanks to Paul Heyman.

He is currently in a feud with Roman Reigns. However, for the past few weeks, The Beast Incarnate has planted the seeds of betrayal between Reigns and his manager Paul Heyman.

Lesnar's actions forced Reigns to question Heyman again. The Tribal Chief ordered his special counsel to go to RAW and make sure The Usos don't get drafted to the red brand.

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at this year's Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief will put the Universal Championship on the line against one of his most formidable opponents.

Also Read

Reigns has successfully defended his strap against some of the biggest names so far, including Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Finn Balor. But Brock Lesnar is arguably going to be the biggest hurdle for The Tribal Chief.

The pair will cross paths inside the squared circle on October 21 in Saudi Arabia. At this year's SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made his WWE return and confronted Roman Reigns. The duo kickstarted a feud which eventually led to the Universal Title match at Crown Jewel.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone get you in the mood for the WWE Draft. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far