Brock Lesnar reaches big WWE milestone; Tied with Stone Cold Steve Austin and 2-time Hall of Famer

With his Title win at Day 1, Brock Lesnar is now a six-time WWE Champion and is tied with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan.

The Beast Incarnate was inserted into the WWE Title Fatal Four-Way match at Day 1 after Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. Lesnar was put down during the early moments of the match, courtesy of the collective efforts of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley. However, he eventually pinned Big E to win the coveted belt.

With the win, Brock Lesnar now has the fifth-most WWE Title reigns in history and is tied with Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan.

Only four pro-wrestling legends now have more WWE Title reigns than Brock Lesnar, Austin, and Hogan. They are The Rock (8), Triple H (9), Randy Orton (10), and John Cena (13).

"With his win at #WWEDay1, @BrockLesnar is now tied for the 5th most WWE Championship reigns of all time," wrote WWE's official Twitter handle.

WWE @WWE th most WWE Championship reigns of all time.



@HeymanHustle With his win at #WWEDay1 @BrockLesnar is now tied for theth most WWE Championship reigns of all time. With his win at #WWEDay1, @BrockLesnar is now tied for the 5️⃣th most WWE Championship reigns of all time. @HeymanHustle https://t.co/pynGxGDVb9

Brock Lesnar will go down as one of the most decorated WWE Champions in history

When one thinks of the WWE Title, Brock Lesnar's name is bound to come to mind. He was synonymous with the prestigious belt, back during the height of the Ruthless Aggression Era in 2002-03. He dominated the SmackDown brand for the better part of his initial WWE run and only a handful of superstars managed to convincingly defeat him.

Lesnar won his first WWE Title at SummerSlam 2002 by defeating The Rock in what many deemed a "passing of the torch" moment. He went on to win the 2003 Royal Rumble match and defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XIX to mark his second reign with the Championship.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Brock Lesnar beats Big E to win the WWE Championship at #WWEDay1 Brock Lesnar beats Big E to win the WWE Championship at #WWEDay1 https://t.co/5rLEUIx1QF

Also Read Article Continues below

Brock Lesnar now has his sights on an opponent he has never faced before. Bobby Lashley will face The Beast Incarnate at Royal Rumble 2022 with the WWE Title on the line. Only time will tell if Lashley manages to dominate Lesnar as he did at Day 1 or if the latter will add another victim to his list.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Alan John