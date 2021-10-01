"I am in talks with the major promotions" - Bronson Reed on possibly wrestling for another company

Bronson Reed has commented on possibly joining another wrestling promotion after his release from WWE.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT North American Champion stated that he's currently in talks with the top promotions for some type of deal, but he clarified that nothing has been made official yet.

"Yes. I am in talks with the major promotions that you would expect me to be in talks with. Nothing is set in stone yet but there will be soon," said Bronson Reed.

AEW is the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the United States behind WWE, and many former WWE Superstars such as Ruby Soho, Miro, and Andrade El Idolo have made the jump after their release. It wouldn't be shocking if Bronson Reed followed suit and signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Bronson Reed opens up on his future goals

Bronson Reed could've gone on to become a big star on either RAW or SmackDown, and he could've even joined The Bloodline, which is something he wanted to do.

It's unlikely that will happen at this point, but according to Reed, it isn't the end of the road for him. He revealed that he wants to be an active wrestler and show people that they can become successful without making it to WWE.

"I want to be very active in the wrestling world," said Reed. "I also want to be on North American television, so that people back home can watch me. It shows that the current direction that WWE and NXT have said they are going in, I think it has deflated a lot of people back home that are indie wrestlers. They are like 'Hey what do I do now? This was my goal.' I want them to see that there are other avenues you can take and be successful. My goal is that you can prove that you can be successful but don't have to be in WWE."

Where do you think Bronson Reed will end up next? Would you like to see him in AEW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below!

