"I was a made man" - Bronson Reed on becoming the NXT North American Champion

Bronson Reed has shared his thoughts on his run with the NXT North American Championship, stating that he became noticeable after winning the title.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Reed said Triple H saw something in him, and the NXT management had more things planned for him, which never ended up happening as he was later released from his contract.

"Before winning the North American Championship I was doing well," said Bronson Reed. "Luckily for me, Hunter sort of had his eye on me, and then in his mind it was hey we want to make you one of our top guys on our show. He had that discussion with me that I was going to eventually become the North American Champion. Then they had more things planned for me towards the end of the year, which are not happening anymore."

"But in the wrestling business, things chop and change so much," he added. "Even though I was told things numerous times, I always thought well let's wait and see. Even winning the North American Championship, I was like I will wait until it actually happens. But Hunter saw something in me, which I appreciated. But when I became the North American Champion, I was a made man. Becoming that sort of champion, I think that people notice it."

Bronson Reed on not being able to compete due to immigration issues

Bronson Reed was born in Australia, though he has competed in several promotions outside the country such as Revolution Pro Wrestling, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

He revealed that competing in the United States can sometimes be difficult because of immigration issues.

"That's a big thing that unless you are from a foreign country, you don't realize," said Reed. "A lot of people who were released the same time as me, after the 30 days, straight away onto some independent shows. I have a lot of fans reaching out and saying 'you should do this show...' I've also had a lot of independent promotions reach out to me, but legally I will get in a lot of trouble if I do this. There are processes you have to do when you are a foreigner and I am working on that."

Hopefully, everything will get sorted out soon and we can see Bronson Reed back in the ring again in a major promotion.

